LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Imtiaz Ali rules out 'Tamasha,' 'Jab We Met' sequels
Imtiaz Ali rules out 'Tamasha,' 'Jab We Met' sequels
Imtiaz Ali has no plans for 'Jab We Met' sequel

Imtiaz Ali rules out 'Tamasha,' 'Jab We Met' sequels

By Isha Sharma
Apr 11, 2026
02:43 pm
What's the story

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has confirmed that he has no plans to make sequels to his cult classic films Jab We Met and Tamasha. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he emphasized that some stories are too precious to be revisited. "I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will," he explained. "But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won't."

Filmmaker's perspective

Ali reflects on past mistakes

Ali further elaborated on his decision, stating, "Some things are best left untouched." He also referenced his own experience with sequels, citing the lackluster performance of Love Aaj Kal 2 as a cautionary tale. "I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, 'Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi.'"

Creative process

How Ali chooses his projects

Ali also shared his philosophy on choosing projects, stating that commercial considerations do not drive his creative process. "I don't want to start from a point of view of 'this is a money-making plan, like a professional move.' Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point 'Oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world,'" he added.

Advertisement

Career highlight

Meanwhile, Ali's latest film received immense love

Ali's last directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on April 12, 2024. The film received immense appreciation and love from the viewers. His next project is Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition drama starring Naseerudin Shah, Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

Advertisement