Imtiaz Ali rules out 'Tamasha,' 'Jab We Met' sequels
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has confirmed that he has no plans to make sequels to his cult classic films Jab We Met and Tamasha. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he emphasized that some stories are too precious to be revisited. "I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will," he explained. "But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won't."
Filmmaker's perspective
Ali reflects on past mistakes
Ali further elaborated on his decision, stating, "Some things are best left untouched." He also referenced his own experience with sequels, citing the lackluster performance of Love Aaj Kal 2 as a cautionary tale. "I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, 'Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi.'"
Creative process
How Ali chooses his projects
Ali also shared his philosophy on choosing projects, stating that commercial considerations do not drive his creative process. "I don't want to start from a point of view of 'this is a money-making plan, like a professional move.' Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point 'Oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world,'" he added.
Career highlight
Meanwhile, Ali's latest film received immense love
Ali's last directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on April 12, 2024. The film received immense appreciation and love from the viewers. His next project is Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition drama starring Naseerudin Shah, Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.