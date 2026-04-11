Imtiaz Ali has no plans for 'Jab We Met' sequel

Imtiaz Ali rules out 'Tamasha,' 'Jab We Met' sequels

By Isha Sharma 02:43 pm Apr 11, 202602:43 pm

What's the story

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has confirmed that he has no plans to make sequels to his cult classic films Jab We Met and Tamasha. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he emphasized that some stories are too precious to be revisited. "I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will," he explained. "But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won't."