'He represents people': Imtiaz gets candid about working with Diljit

Ali said, "Diljit comes with a lot of depth, he comes with a lot of purity, soul, and a lot of society." "He represents certain people, and he is such a remarkable actor, and one doesn't even understand how he is like that." The director added that Dosanjh has kept himself "very clean as an artiste."

Film insights

Themes of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Ali also spoke about the themes of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which include separation, the Partition of India, and the subsequent scars. He said, "I feel that there are so many aspects to Diljit, and we want to bring everything into the work that one does." "In this film, it is even more eminently possible than the previous one." The film is set to release on June 12, 2026. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.