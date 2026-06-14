'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Imtiaz talks about working with Naseeruddin Shah

Performance

More on Shah's performance and Ali's direction

Ali further lauded Shah's dedication to acting, saying, "His desire and passion to act even at this age despite acting for so many years hasn't reduced even a bit." "He has kept that passion alive, and that is why he is Naseeruddin Shah. He has played so many roles, but we had never seen him in the character of a Sikh." The film marks Ali's return to theaters after 2020's Love Aaj Kal.