Imtiaz Ali's 'Side Heroes' to be shot entirely in Bihar
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Side Heroes will be shot entirely in Bihar, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision to shoot on location was made because the story is deeply connected to the state. The team is currently scouting for a small town where most of the shoot will take place and plans to start filming on January 14, 2027.
Director's roots
More about the film and its storyline
Ali, who was born in Jamshedpur (once part of Bihar) and spent his childhood in Patna, is deeply connected to the state.
The film is a hilarious friendship-reunion story set in India's heartland.
It features Varun Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana; two new female actors will also be introduced in this movie.
State support
'We have started the single window clearance system...'
Bihar has become more film-friendly in recent years, with the Bihar Film Promotion Policy offering subsidies to filmmakers.
Rahul Kumar, GM of Bihar State Film Development & Finance Corporation, had previously told Bollywood Hungama about the state's efforts to facilitate shoots: "We have started the single window clearance system for shoot permissions, subsidy, NOCs etc...we are also giving the highest subsidy in the country."
Filmmakers' vision
'Bihar has developed considerably in recent years'
The makers of Side Heroes believe in representing Bihar authentically.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Bihar has developed considerably in recent years."
"Gone are the days when films set in Bihar had to be shot in Wai, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh."
"Filmmakers are now increasingly encouraged to shoot Bihar-based stories in the state itself."
The film is produced by Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Shikha K Ahluwalia.