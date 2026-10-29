Imtiaz Ali says digital viewing 'isolates' people, supports theaters
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently spoke about the difference between watching content on digital platforms and in theaters. He told PTI, "Post-COVID, the viewing habits have changed. Today, we're watching 10 times more content in different forms, be it reels, stories, etc." "But these things are often watched in isolation, either on a phone or on some other device, when you're alone."
Collective experience
'When I'm experiencing something...'
In contrast, he believes that cinema offers a shared emotional experience.
Ali added about theaters, "When I'm experiencing something, like an emotion, and the people around me are experiencing the same thing, it gives a very beautiful feeling because humans were not created to live isolated from everyone."
Audience engagement
On success of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Ali also reflected on the success of his recent film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. He said that achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success was a stroke of luck.
He emphasized the importance of direct interaction between filmmakers and audiences, saying it helps them understand what more they can do in their field.
"Otherwise, we are taking a shot in the dark, and that's why our work sometimes does not hit the mark," he added.
Upcoming projects
What's next for Ali?
When asked about his next project, Ali revealed that he is currently writing a story but hasn't decided on the genre or cast yet.
"Now, whether it is going to be a contemporary or romance-drama, is something I don't know," he said.
His last film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was a star-crossed romance set during the Partition but told through the eyes of the present generation.