Is Imtiaz Ali planning new film with Alia Bhatt?

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali , who directed Alia Bhatt in the 2014 film Highway, recently spoke about his experience working with the actor. In an interview with NDTV, he praised Bhatt's dedication while shooting under challenging circumstances. He also expressed his desire to work with her again in the future.

Initial impressions Ali's 1st impression of Bhatt Ali fondly remembered his first encounter with Bhatt when she was just 19. He said, "While we were shooting Highway, we were in very confined spaces when we were traveling." "The camera would be somewhere and I would be lying on the floor or twisted in some corner in that truck." "She would be performing, talking to somebody or singing," he added.

Actor's instinct Her understanding of the filmmaking process Ali was particularly impressed by Bhatt's understanding of the filmmaking process. He revealed that she would adjust her position while performing so that he could see her, even in cramped spaces. "She had this incredible tendency to tilt herself in standard ways so that I could also see her performance," he said. "She would get that little bit of an angle so that I could see her performance while she was performing."

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Actor's strength Ali on why he admires Bhatt so much Ali praised Bhatt's emotional honesty, saying, "Alia is someone who operates from a very rare space of emotional honesty." He added that her instinct was never to just act but to "completely surrender and feel the weight of the character." The director also cited films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as examples of her versatility.

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