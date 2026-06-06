Imtiaz Ali says outsiders have it 'easier' in Bollywood
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. In an interview with Zoom, he defended actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt against allegations of being "nepo kids." He said that despite these labels, they have proved their talent. The director also said that outsiders often have it comparatively easier than "nepo kids" when it comes to navigating the industry.
Industry dynamics
Ali on why 'nepo kids' face added pressure
Ali said, "I feel that Alia, Ranbir, and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they've got examples of success right around them." "They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles, and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful." "People coming from outside have it easier, like me."
Talent acknowledgment
'Alia Bhatt is so fantastic...'
Ali further added, "Ranbir is an actor today in the film industry; there is no doubt." "You can call him a nepo child, but actually, those doubts are dispelled because he's so fantastic. Alia Bhatt is so fantastic that you will not grudge the fact that she got the role; you would want her to get more roles. It's like that, but one has to earn that." "People who are born into the industry have to earn it even more."
Professional relationship
Meanwhile, here's what Ali said about his bond with actors
Ali also spoke about his bond with Kapoor and Bhatt. He said that their relationship is based on a shared love for cinema, where they can discuss films, characters, scripts, and storytelling without fear of judgment. On the work front, Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. It is scheduled for June 12.
Future releases
Upcoming films of Kapoor and Bhatt
Kapoor is currently preparing for his role in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Meanwhile, Bhatt will be seen in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. It is the seventh installment in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and will release on July 3.