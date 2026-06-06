Imtiaz Ali says outsiders have it 'easier' in Bollywood

Talent acknowledgment

'Alia Bhatt is so fantastic...'

Ali further added, "Ranbir is an actor today in the film industry; there is no doubt." "You can call him a nepo child, but actually, those doubts are dispelled because he's so fantastic. Alia Bhatt is so fantastic that you will not grudge the fact that she got the role; you would want her to get more roles. It's like that, but one has to earn that." "People who are born into the industry have to earn it even more."