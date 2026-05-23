Imtiaz clarifies 'Main Vaapas...'  is nothing like 'Love Aaj Kal'

Imtiaz Ali , the director of the upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, has dismissed comparisons with his previous work Love Aaj Kal. Speaking to News18, he said, "This isn't a cross-generational romance. It's not like we're telling or comparing two love stories in this one film." The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh , Sharvari, and Vedang Raina and is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

Film's focus Ali clarifies why it's different from 'Love Aaj Kal' Ali clarified, "It's set in a different era. There's only Jiya and Kinu. Main Vaapas Aaunga is all about them." He added, "I'm not even wasting my time to explain to people that it's not Love Aaj Kal. Anybody who sees the film, Love Aaj Kal isn't what they'll be thinking about." "However, a discovery of the past time from the present point of view is a big part of this film." The romance drama will release on June 12.

Film's theme The director on the project's relevance today The director further highlighted that while the movie may be set in a different era, its themes are still relevant today. He explained, "It's about 'what I remember almost makes my personality the way it is now.' It makes a big impression at a time when migration is so drastic." "This concept of 'what I've lost with time' is a big part of this film.'"

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Film's exploration On the migration theme in the movie Ali also delved into the theme of migration in his movie. He said, "You put the television on, and you see people migrating from one country to another across borders, legally and illegally." "The sense of loss isn't only material. It's also emotional. This film is a bit about that, about the love that you carry when you cross a border."

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