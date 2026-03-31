In 'Anupamaa' Digvijay suspects Anupama is 'Joshi Ben' amid intimidation
Entertainment
This episode of Anupamaa brings some big questions: Digvijay starts thinking Anupama might actually be Joshi Ben, the inspiring figure his daughter Saavi looks up to, especially after watching Saavi's viral videos in which she speaks about Joshi Ben.
At the same time, a group of goons working for Ranvijay arrive at Digvijay's house and intimidate him.
Anupama demands respect and safety
Elsewhere, Anupama isn't letting anyone walk over her.
When Paul insults her and throws away her food, she calls him out and reminds him she has every right to be there.
She demands respect, not just for herself but also for her daughter's safety, making it clear she won't back down easily.