Income tax raids prime focus Mumbai offices over foreign remittances
Entertainment
The Income Tax Department raided the Mumbai offices of Prime Focus Ltd. (yep, the company behind the much-awaited Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend).
The investigation is about foreign remittances tied to the company, and officials also checked premises of people linked to Prime Focus.
'Ramayana' November 6 global release confirmed
If you were worried about delays, good news! The film is still set for a global release on November 6, 2026, with its Indian premiere landing right on Diwali (November 8).
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor, this epic will roll out in multiple languages as planned.