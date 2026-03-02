'Incredibly painful': Wunmi Mosaku on N-word controversy
Wunmi Mosaku, who won Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs for Sinners, shared how her big night was overshadowed when John Davidson shouted the N-word during the ceremony.
She said while speaking in Los Angeles at the Actor awards (formerly the Screen Actors Guild awards) it was "incredibly painful to have that celebration kind of really tainted for me."
Mosaku has no hard feelings toward Davidson
BBC aired Davidson's outburst live before later removing it from iPlayer.
Mosaku said she holds no grudge against Davidson himself, saying "I have no hard feeling toward John Davidson at all - he has a condition," and that the BAFTAs should have done more to protect "everyone, including him, and anyone in that audience."
The BBC has apologized and launched a fast-track investigation
Even with all this happening, Sinners still took home a BAFTA award that night.