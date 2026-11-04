India Biennale 2026 arrives in Delhi December 4, 108-day festival
Entertainment
Get ready: India Biennale 2026 is landing in Delhi from December 4 and will run for a massive 108 days.
Expect a citywide celebration of contemporary art, architecture, and design, with events happening at historic monuments and cultural spots.
Passes start at just ₹100 (and go up to ₹10,000) for access to participating venues.
Ministry of Culture backs biennale platform
Backed by the Ministry of Culture, the biennale's big goal is to create a city-wide platform for "creative expression, dialogue and discovery."
Museums, galleries, public spaces (you name it) will be buzzing with creative energy and fresh ideas.
It's all about sparking dialogue and cultural exchange.