India Biennale 2026 includes Jantar Mantar among 19 Delhi sites
Jantar Mantar, Delhi's historic observatory, is now an official venue for the India Biennale 2026.
Kicking off December 4, this 108-day festival will spread across 19 city spots, including Lodhi Gardens, Qutub Minar complex, Red Fort, and Agrasen ki Baoli, with Purana Qila as the main hub.
Expect a mix of art, architecture, and design exhibitions from top museums like the National Gallery of Modern Art and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.
Jantar Mantar freed for creative events
Jantar Mantar's addition comes after a stretch of Jantar Mantar Road was removed as a protest site earlier this month.
With protests moving to places like Ramlila Maidan and Burari Ground (thanks to Supreme Court suggestions for bigger venues), Jantar Mantar can now focus on hosting creative events, offering a fresh vibe at this heritage spot.