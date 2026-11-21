This year's theme, Tat Tvam Asi (You Are That), brings together artists, galleries, and curators from across India with government support.

Expect cool experiences like a Student Biennale, the Sacred Water: Chhath Puja and Pind Daan at Purana Qila, and Serendipity Arts's Charpai Project.

Plus, there'll be exhibitions at Red Fort and Purana Qila, featuring rare Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll and Telangana's Cheriyal art, giving everyone a fresh look at India's creative heritage.