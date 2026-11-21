India Biennale 2026 to open December 4 in Delhi
India Biennale 2026 is set to launch on December 4, 2026, in Delhi, running through March 2027.
Organized through a public-private partnership, this major art event aims to boost both India's cultural scene and economy.
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said, "We are writing a new chapter in the cultural history of India," and "It will be an important journey for the progress of the country's creative economy."
Exhibitions include rare scroll, Cheriyal art
This year's theme, Tat Tvam Asi (You Are That), brings together artists, galleries, and curators from across India with government support.
Expect cool experiences like a Student Biennale, the Sacred Water: Chhath Puja and Pind Daan at Purana Qila, and Serendipity Arts's Charpai Project.
Plus, there'll be exhibitions at Red Fort and Purana Qila, featuring rare Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll and Telangana's Cheriyal art, giving everyone a fresh look at India's creative heritage.