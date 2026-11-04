India Biennale 2026 turns Delhi monuments into art architecture festival
Entertainment
India Biennale 2026 is turning Delhi's most iconic spots (think Purana Qila, Jantar Mantar, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and more) into a giant art and architecture festival from December 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027.
Imagine exploring cutting-edge creativity against the backdrop of centuries-old monuments.
Tat Tvam Asi theme blends eras
This year's theme is Tat Tvam Asi. By choosing historic sites with stories (like Jantar Mantar's protest history), the biennale aims to blend old and new.