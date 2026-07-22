India blocked 50 OTT platforms in 2 years, minister confirms
Entertainment
India has blocked 50 OTT streaming platforms in the last two years for sharing content considered obscene, following complaints received.
Minister of State Dr. L Murugan confirmed the move, saying it was done under the existing legal and regulatory framework after complaints.
Government invoked Digital Media Ethics Code
These platforms broke several Indian laws, including rules in the IT Act and those protecting against indecent representation of women.
The government acted under its Digital Media Ethics Code, which lets officials step in when complaints about illegal or harmful content come up.
Dr. Murugan noted that such actions are routine when platforms cross legal lines.