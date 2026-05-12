India micro-drama boom as startups seek $40 million and $35 million Entertainment May 12, 2026

India's micro-drama scene is exploding, with startups like Flick TV, Rigi, and Dashverse Reels looking to raise around $40 million, around $35 million, and Rigi denying being in active fundraising mode.

These quick-hit, AI-powered shows are everywhere: 450 million downloads and 100 million monthly users, according to Lumikai's State of India Interactive Media Report 2025 (released March 2026).

The market is only getting bigger too, expected to jump from $300 million in 2025 to $4.5 billion by 2030.