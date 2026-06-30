India plans unified broadcasting rules amid concerns about government control
India is planning a major update to its broadcasting rules, aiming to bring TV, DTH, IPTV, and radio under one simplified system.
The goal is to make things smoother for broadcasters and easier to follow.
But some people are worried the new rules could give the government too much control, thanks to stricter security checks and inspections.
Channels must air 30-minute public-service content
Broadcast channels will now need to air 30 minutes of public service content each day between 6am and 11pm
IPTV services are finally getting official recognition under these rules.
Interestingly, OTT platforms like Netflix or Prime Video are not included (for now), so they will not face these new requirements, though experts say that could change in the future as more regulations get sorted out.
Public feedback on the draft is still open.