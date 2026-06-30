India plans unified broadcasting rules amid concerns about government control

Channels must air 30-minute public-service content

Broadcast channels will now need to air 30 minutes of public service content each day between 6am and 11pm

IPTV services are finally getting official recognition under these rules.

Interestingly, OTT platforms like Netflix or Prime Video are not included (for now), so they will not face these new requirements, though experts say that could change in the future as more regulations get sorted out.

Public feedback on the draft is still open.