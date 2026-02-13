India pushes for film tourism growth at global meet Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

India is hoping to grow its economy by tapping into film tourism—think travelers visiting places they've seen in movies.

At the Global Film Tourism Conclave on February 13, tourism officials called for clear rules and more teamwork between the government and private sector.

Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi highlighted how policy changes and famous spots like Varanasi could help put India on the global film map.