India pushes for film tourism growth at global meet
India is hoping to grow its economy by tapping into film tourism—think travelers visiting places they've seen in movies.
At the Global Film Tourism Conclave on February 13, tourism officials called for clear rules and more teamwork between the government and private sector.
Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi highlighted how policy changes and famous spots like Varanasi could help put India on the global film map.
What else was discussed
Experts at the event pointed out that film tourism is still a big opportunity waiting to happen in India.
Dr. Ranjeet Mehta suggested a national plan to align state incentives for filmmakers, while Telangana's online portal was praised for making filming easier and showing off Hyderabad's post-production strengths.
Calls were also made for faster approvals and continued perks, especially since over 120 international productions have already chosen India as their backdrop.