India's entry for Oscars 2027 to be announced today
What's the story
The Film Federation of India (FFI) will announce India's official entry for the Best International Feature category at the 2027 Academy Awards on Tuesday. The announcement will be made at The Club in Mumbai at 2:30pm reported PTI. Last year, the social drama Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, was sent to represent India at the Oscars.
Selection process
Last year, 'Homebound' was selected
In 2025, a total of 24 films in different languages were considered to represent India at the Oscars, but it was Homebound that got selected.
N Chandra, chairperson of the selection committee, had said it was a "very difficult choice."
"These were films that touched the lives of people," he had added.
Film details
'Homebound' was based on a real story
Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions, was based on Basharat Peer's 2020 New York Times article Taking Amrit Home.
The film had already been screened at prestigious film festivals such as Cannes and Toronto.
It told the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who aspire to secure a police job that promises them dignity. However, the road to this dream is riddled with difficulties.