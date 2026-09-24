International Emmys: 'Real Kashmir Football Club,' Vir Das earn nominations
What's the story
India has bagged two nominations at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. The Hindi web series Real Kashmir Football Club has been nominated in the Drama Series category, while comedian Vir Das has bagged his third nomination for his stand-up special Fool Volume in the Comedy category. The nominees were announced on Wednesday night.
Drama series nomination
About 'Real Kashmir Football Club'
Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, is nominated alongside three other shows: A Thousand Blows, Careme, and Menem.
Kaul expressed happiness over the nomination, saying, via Variety India, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more."
The show premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025 and is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club.
Comedian's reaction
For 'Fool Volume,' Das bags 3rd nomination
Das, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for his third nomination.
He said, "There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called 'Fool Volume.'"
"This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal."
Emmy history
Das has previously won an Emmy
Das's first nomination came in 2021 for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India.
He was nominated again in 2023 for Vir Das: Landing, which won him an Emmy.
With Fool Volume, he has become the only Indian with three International Emmy nominations.