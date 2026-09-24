International Emmys: 'Real Kashmir Football Club,' Vir Das earn nominations

Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, is nominated alongside three other shows: A Thousand Blows, Careme, and Menem.

Kaul expressed happiness over the nomination, saying, via Variety India, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more."

The show premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025 and is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club.