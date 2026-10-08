'Indian 3' restarts Shankar reunites with Haasan as Aggarwal joins
Entertainment
After two years on pause, Indian 3 is rolling again with director Shankar and Kamal Haasan teaming up once more.
Fans were unsure if the film would happen, especially since Indian 2 didn't do well at the box office in 2024.
But a fresh poster just dropped, confirming Haasan's return in dual roles and Kajal Aggarwal joining him.
Team aims summer 2027 release
The team is aiming for a summer 2027 release, though it depends on finishing some big scenes and post-production work.
Shankar had been busy with another project, but is now focused on wrapping up Indian 3 first.
The new poster, titled INDIAN 3, with the subtitle "WAR MODE" and the tagline "THE RESURGENCE BEGINS," has definitely brought the buzz back for this franchise.