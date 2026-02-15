Indian Army's 'Bhairav' short film shows elite commandos' readiness
Entertainment
The Indian Army just released a short film called "Bhairav" to mark Mahashivratri, as part of their digital push, Shadows and Steel.
Narrated by Amitabh Bachchan, the film uses powerful poetry to spotlight the Bhairav Battalions—elite commandos trained to respond fast and keep threats at bay.
Film focuses on battalions named after a fierce form of
"Bhairav" shows these 250-strong battalions, named after a fierce form of Lord Shiva, ready to move out at a moment's notice in tough zones like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
The film isn't just about action—it's also meant to connect with young people online and highlight the Army's values of dedication and readiness.