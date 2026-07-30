Indian courts seek takedowns and user details from platforms
Indian courts are getting more involved with platforms like Meta, Google, X, and YouTube when it comes to protecting people's identity online.
Judges have started asking these sites to take down content that allegedly violates someone's personality rights, and sometimes even hand over user details.
This shift is happening because infringers are often anonymous or difficult to trace, and the courts want intermediaries to be held accountable.
Platforms preemptively remove content, experts warn
Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari brought Meta and Google into his ₹11 crore defamation case after AI-generated posts falsely linked his family to a government policy.
At the same time, actor Salman Khan challenged a film teaser for misusing his image, with the Delhi High Court saying platforms must share responsibility for harmful content.
Experts warn that all this legal uncertainty is making platforms take down content preemptively, even stuff like satire or criticism, which could impact free speech.