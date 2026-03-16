From Sabyasachi to Rahul Mishra: Indian couture stuns at Oscars

The 2026 Oscars red carpet was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Anne Hathaway , and Robert Downey Jr. donning couture from luxury brands such as Dior and Chanel. Amid this international display of fashion, Indian designers Sabyasachi and Rahul Mishra also made their mark. Their creations were worn by stars like Ginnifer Goodwin and Rei Ami .

Designer spotlight Ami wears Mishra KPop Demon Hunters singer Ami made a statement at the Oscars 2026 by wearing a handcrafted couture piece by Mishra. The outfit featured a shimmering little black dress paired with an oversized black jacket with a long, sheer train and ruffle details. She completed her look with an updo hairstyle, earrings, and black footwear.

Designer tribute Li Jun Li in Gaurav Gupta Li Jun Li, who starred in the film Sinners, also sparkled bright at the Oscars 2026. She wore a red sculpted gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. The designer shared details about her outfit, revealing that it was part of his The Divine Androgyne Spring Summer '26 couture collection.

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Jewelry highlights Goodwin, Rachel McAdams, and Rhea Seehorn in Sabyasachi High Jewelry Hollywood actors Goodwin and Rachel McAdams also opted for Indian designer Sabyasachi's High Jewelry at the Oscars 2026. Goodwin wore an 18K gold necklace with emerald, mint tourmaline, and brilliant-cut diamonds. Meanwhile, McAdams's look was elevated by Sabyasachi earrings made of 18K gold with morganite and brilliant-cut diamonds and a ring made of 18K gold with sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds. Rhea Seehorn also chose Sabyasachi High Jewelry for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

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