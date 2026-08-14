Indian Film Festival of Melbourne honors Shetty Rekha Mukerji
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne just wrapped up its 17th edition, celebrating all kinds of Indian cinema.
Rishab Shetty took home Best Director for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and also got a Leadership in Cinema award.
Rekha was honored for Excellence in Cinema, and Rani Mukerji received a special nod for 30 years in the industry.
Indian Film Festival honors Salmaan Kulhari
Dulquer Salmaan (for Kaantha) and Kirti Kulhari (for Full Plate) scored Best Actor and Actress.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra grabbed Best Film, while indie gems like Not a Hero and Kikkran De Phull were recognized too.
In the series category, Vijay Varma (Matka King) and Rasika Dugal (Delhi Crime 3) won acting honors, with Freedom At Midnight, Season 2 named Best Series.
The festival mixed established stars with exciting new voices, definitely a win for diversity!