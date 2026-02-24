Indian government bans 5 OTT platforms for obscenity
Entertainment
The Indian government has just blocked five OTT platforms—MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, and two others—for allegedly streaming obscene content.
The ban was implemented on Tuesday under Section 69A of the IT Act, aiming to keep digital spaces in check.
Platforms didn't comply with IT rules, say authorities
Authorities say these platforms were found hosting objectionable material that didn't line up with India's IT Rules and obscenity laws.
Access has now been cut off through internet providers across the country, as part of an ongoing push to make online content safer and more responsible.