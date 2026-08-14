Indian government removes 12 minutes per hour TV ad cap
Entertainment
Big change for Indian TV: The government has dropped the old rule that capped ads at 12 minutes per hour.
Now, channels can run more ads, making things simpler and more competitive for broadcasters.
The update will kick in once it is officially published.
Digital platforms had no ad limits
Back in 2006, when there were only 62 channels and analog cable was king, the ad cap made sense.
But today, with more than 900 channels and digital platforms like DTH and IPTV, TV has totally evolved.
Digital platforms had no ad limits, so this move levels the playing field and gives broadcasters more freedom.