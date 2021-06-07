'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 08:45 pm

Anjali Gaikwad failed to reach top 8 on 'Indian Idol 12,' Ajay Maken lashes out

The latest episode of Indian Idol 12 saw Anjali Gaikwad getting eliminated, sparking huge uproar on social media. Gaikwad had to bid adieu due to fewer votes, but many believed she was ousted for not creating enough drama. And, she found support in a rather unusual follower: Ajay Maken, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee. In this light, netizens also attacked another contestant, Shanmukhapriya.

Twitter Post

'None of the kids deserve elimination, least so #AnjaliGaikWad'

#IndianIdol2021

These are difficult times.. scared with every call on phone, every post on social media.. what they might bring.. nobody knows



A couple of hours of music takes us back to a nostalgic era



None of the kids deserve elimination

least so #AnjaliGaikWad

Bring her back — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 6, 2021

Uproar

'Completely unfair and clear partiality done,' mused viewers

To note, Gaikwad was in the danger zone in the latest episode, alongside Sayli Kamble and Swai Bhatt. But fans refused to believe it was a fair elimination. "Can't believe she's out & many of the mediocre lot, who literally murder classics in each performance, still in. Completely unfair and clear partiality done (sic)," wrote a Twitterati. Another comment read, "Not shocked but disappointed."

Classical singing

'A big insult of Indian classical music,' felt some

Social media users also felt that her elimination is a big disrespect to Gaikwad's classical singing background. "A big insult of Indian Classical Music," wrote one user. Another disgruntled comment read, "Everyone praises classical singing but don't want to encourage upcoming talent in this genre...(sic)" One Twitterati declared it was an "elimination scam," opining Gaikwad could not have been ousted by fair public voting.

Twitter Post

Sony's farewell message for 'Lady Tansen' received backlash as well

Remix

In this light, fellow contestant Shanmukhapriya was trolled again

While hailing Gaikwad's solid classical base, Twitter users also lambasted channel Sony for ousting her over other contestants like Shanmukhapriya and Mohammad Danish. Notably, Shanmukhapriya has been trolled multiple times for belting out remix versions of classic songs. Her rendition of Asha Bhosle's Chura Liya Hai especially earned some heavy criticism. "ShanmukhaPriya is one of the reasons I stopped seeing #IndianIdol2021," read a tweet.

Information

Gaikwad has worked with Rahman in 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

To note, Gaikwad is a seasoned participant of reality shows. She not only took part but also co-won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs competition in 2017. Gaikwad has also worked as a playback singer in AR Rahman's Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

TRP business

Many have criticized makers for prioritizing drama over talent before

The current season of Indian Idol has been marred with controversies. Most prominently, singer Amit Kumar blasted the makers after his guest appearance in the Kishore Kumar-special. He said that he was asked to praise all contestants, and that he "didn't enjoy the episode at all." Later, Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant had alleged the show focused on drama, not singing talent.