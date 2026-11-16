Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / IFFI 2026: 'Dhurandhar,' 'Kantara Chapter 1' to lead screenings
IFFI 2026: 'Dhurandhar,' 'Kantara Chapter 1' to lead screenings
The fest begins on Friday

IFFI 2026: 'Dhurandhar,' 'Kantara Chapter 1' to lead screenings

By Shreya Mukherjee
Nov 16, 2026
11:56 am
What's the story

The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will showcase Aditya Dhar's Hindi film Dhurandhar and Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. The two films are part of the five-title Mainstream Cinema section. They are joined by Samir Tewari's Marathi film Baapya, Anil Ravipudi's Telugu movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Pandaga Ki Vastunnaru), and Pravin Vitthal Tarde's Deool Band 2, also in Marathi.

Non-feature program

This film will kickstart the non-feature program

Leena Yadav's Becoming will kick off the non-feature program of IFFI.

The festival will feature a total of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films this year.

A 12-member jury, headed by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, selected the features from a pool of 404 submissions.

The remaining 20 titles represent 12 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Tulu, and Nyishi.

Featured films

A look at other feature films in the lineup

Among the 20 feature films, notable entries include Kamakhya Narayan Singh's The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Bharatbala Ganapathy's Banaras, Akhil Sathyan's Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, P. Sheshadri's Kannada film Ruby-Cube, and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's Telugu feature Sing Geetham.

Sahil Shah's Birds on Ice in Ladakhi and Duyu Tabyo's Nyishi-language Urum are also part of the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debut director nominees

5 titles in the race for best debut director

The same jury has also shortlisted five films for IFFI's best debut director of an Indian feature film award.

The nominees are Ravi Varma Namburi's Chennai Love Story (Telugu), Samarpan Sengupta's Pratyabartan (Bengali), Jeejivisha Kale's Tighi (Marathi), Raja Shabir Mohd Khan's Sledge (Kashmiri), and Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh (Hindi).

The festival has announced five nominees for its best web series prize, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-feature selection

Here are some of the non-feature entries

On the non-feature side, a six-member jury led by director and educator Himanshu Sekhar Khatua shortlisted 20 films from 358 entries.

The selected films include Bhasker Vishwanathan's The Unseen Holy River - Saraswati, Aimee Baruah's Assamese film Red Carpet, Suraj Kumar's English-language Nirmanjali: The Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki, and Baba Tassaduq Hussain's Kashmiri title Naqsh-e-Daur.

The festival begins on Friday and will run till November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT