IFFI 2026: 'Dhurandhar,' 'Kantara Chapter 1' to lead screenings

Among the 20 feature films, notable entries include Kamakhya Narayan Singh's The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Bharatbala Ganapathy's Banaras, Akhil Sathyan's Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, P. Sheshadri's Kannada film Ruby-Cube, and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's Telugu feature Sing Geetham.

Sahil Shah's Birds on Ice in Ladakhi and Duyu Tabyo's Nyishi-language Urum are also part of the lineup.