IFFI 2026: 'Dhurandhar,' 'Kantara Chapter 1' to lead screenings
What's the story
The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will showcase Aditya Dhar's Hindi film Dhurandhar and Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. The two films are part of the five-title Mainstream Cinema section. They are joined by Samir Tewari's Marathi film Baapya, Anil Ravipudi's Telugu movie Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Pandaga Ki Vastunnaru), and Pravin Vitthal Tarde's Deool Band 2, also in Marathi.
Non-feature program
This film will kickstart the non-feature program
Leena Yadav's Becoming will kick off the non-feature program of IFFI.
The festival will feature a total of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films this year.
A 12-member jury, headed by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, selected the features from a pool of 404 submissions.
The remaining 20 titles represent 12 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Tulu, and Nyishi.
Featured films
A look at other feature films in the lineup
Among the 20 feature films, notable entries include Kamakhya Narayan Singh's The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Bharatbala Ganapathy's Banaras, Akhil Sathyan's Malayalam film Sarvam Maya, P. Sheshadri's Kannada film Ruby-Cube, and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's Telugu feature Sing Geetham.
Sahil Shah's Birds on Ice in Ladakhi and Duyu Tabyo's Nyishi-language Urum are also part of the lineup.
Debut director nominees
5 titles in the race for best debut director
The same jury has also shortlisted five films for IFFI's best debut director of an Indian feature film award.
The nominees are Ravi Varma Namburi's Chennai Love Story (Telugu), Samarpan Sengupta's Pratyabartan (Bengali), Jeejivisha Kale's Tighi (Marathi), Raja Shabir Mohd Khan's Sledge (Kashmiri), and Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh (Hindi).
The festival has announced five nominees for its best web series prize, too.
Non-feature selection
Here are some of the non-feature entries
On the non-feature side, a six-member jury led by director and educator Himanshu Sekhar Khatua shortlisted 20 films from 358 entries.
The selected films include Bhasker Vishwanathan's The Unseen Holy River - Saraswati, Aimee Baruah's Assamese film Red Carpet, Suraj Kumar's English-language Nirmanjali: The Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki, and Baba Tassaduq Hussain's Kashmiri title Naqsh-e-Daur.
The festival begins on Friday and will run till November 28.