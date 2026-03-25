Indian singer Zubeen Garg's death ruled as accidental

Details of the investigation

Garg was on a yacht trip where he drank alcohol and decided to swim, first with a life jacket, then without it, despite friends warning him.

His blood-alcohol level was much higher than legal limits, and an autopsy found drowning as the cause of death; the coroner said a pre-drowning epileptic fit was possible but the evidence was inconclusive.

The coroner upheld the police finding of no foul play, and no one has been charged in connection with his death.