Indian streamers expand overseas with Tiger TV and JioHotstar expansions
Indian streaming services are stepping up their global game, aiming to reach viewers living abroad.
Lionsgate Play just rolled out Tiger TV, a new hub for Punjabi and Hindi shows, available across Asia and as a stand-alone app in the US the UK Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, JioHotstar is expanding into the UK Canada, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with plans to launch in Nepal soon.
OTT platforms eye 60 million diaspora
The global South Asian diaspora represents an addressable audience of approximately 60 million people, and with higher subscription prices outside India, OTT platforms see international markets as a big opportunity for growth.
By partnering with services like Starzplay in MENA and offering content in multiple languages, these platforms hope to keep diaspora audiences connected to home while boosting their own revenue streams.