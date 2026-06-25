Vishal Bhardwaj gets invited to join The Academy

Diversity details

'This year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions'

The Academy's 2026 class is diverse, with 42% of invitees being women, 56% from underrepresented communities, and 53% from countries and territories outside the US. In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor expressed their delight in welcoming this new class of film artists and professionals. "Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry."