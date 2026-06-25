Vishal Bhardwaj gets invited to join The Academy
What's the story
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has invited 529 film professionals to join its 2026 membership class. Among the invitees are several Indians, including filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj (invited under music), costume designer Eka Lakhani (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), casting director Dilip Shankar (Monsoon Wedding), editor Deepa Bhatia (Taare Zameen Par), and multiple National Award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad (RRR, Dil Chahta Hai). The invitation allows these professionals to become Oscar voters if they accept it.
Membership significance
Academy members can vote on Oscar nominations and winners
Academy membership is one of the most prestigious honors in the global film industry. Members can vote on Oscar nominations and winners within their specific branches and, in some cases, across the entire awards process. If all 529 invitees accept their membership, it will increase the Academy's total membership to 11,319 members, including 10,338 voting members.
Diversity details
'This year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions'
The Academy's 2026 class is diverse, with 42% of invitees being women, 56% from underrepresented communities, and 53% from countries and territories outside the US. In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor expressed their delight in welcoming this new class of film artists and professionals. "Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry."
Membership expansion
Other notable invitees
The Academy's 2026 intake is slightly smaller than last year's class of 534 invitees. However, it continues the organization's commitment to broadening international representation and diversifying its membership base. The list also includes other India-linked artists, such as Disney animator Avneet Kaur, production and technology experts Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, and visual effects professionals Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.