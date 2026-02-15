India's 1st AI film festival on February 17
India is hosting an AI Film Festival on February 17, 2026, at the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi.
The event is part of the India AI Impact Summit (Feb 16-20) and is being put together by InVideo and the Government of India.
What to expect at the event
The evening will feature film screenings and panel discussions.
Festival already has buzz around it
You'll get to see top indie AI short films from around the world. There are also panel discussions on storytelling plus a top film prize of $12K.
Thanks to viral AI parodies like Chandan Perla's ZNMD spoof with tech icons as cast members, this festival has already grabbed attention and is expected to bring together over 150 investors, AI filmmakers, technologists, startup founders and policymakers.
If you're into movies or tech—or just want to see what happens when they collide—this one's worth keeping an eye on.