India's 1st AI film festival on February 17

Festival already has buzz around it

You'll get to see top indie AI short films from around the world. There are also panel discussions on storytelling plus a top film prize of $12K.

Thanks to viral AI parodies like Chandan Perla's ZNMD spoof with tech icons as cast members, this festival has already grabbed attention and is expected to bring together over 150 investors, AI filmmakers, technologists, startup founders and policymakers.

If you're into movies or tech—or just want to see what happens when they collide—this one's worth keeping an eye on.