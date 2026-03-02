India's 1st AI Impact Summit draws over 1.5 million visitors
India just wrapped up its first AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Feb 16-20, 2026), drawing 600,000 in-person visitors and over 900,000 virtual viewers from more than 100 countries.
The summit featured nearly 850 exhibitors across 10 themed zones—from healthcare to education.
From smartglasses to content creators, the summit spotlighted it all
Prime Minister Modi opened the event and checked out Sarvam AI's Kaze smartglasses.
The summit also spotlighted creators like Arsh Goyal, who are teaming up with brands like Tata and Google to earn through content across platforms.
$200 billion in new investments sparked by the summit
The summit helped spark $200 billion in new AI investments—Reliance alone pledged $110 billion, with Google adding $15 billion.
It also set a Guinness World Record by getting 250,000 people to promise responsible use of AI.