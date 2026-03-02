India's 1st AI Impact Summit draws over 1.5 million visitors Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

India just wrapped up its first AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (Feb 16-20, 2026), drawing 600,000 in-person visitors and over 900,000 virtual viewers from more than 100 countries.

The summit featured nearly 850 exhibitors across 10 themed zones—from healthcare to education.