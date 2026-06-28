India's 1st web-series film 'Mirzapur: The Movie' sees Fazal return
Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie, marking India's first web series-turned-film.
The movie explores a hidden story from Season one and brings back familiar faces like Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).
Since 2018, Mirzapur has made waves for its raw take on crime and power struggles in Uttar Pradesh.
Fazal hesitant then praises creators
Fazal admits he was unsure about joining at first, since filmmakers doubted the project. But he believed streaming could change Indian entertainment, and credits creators Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman for their real storytelling.
His Fukrey director suggested him for Guddu, a role that let him break out of the usual mold.
Now, Fazal calls Mirzapur a turning point in his career and is excited to see it hit the big screen.