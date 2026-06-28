India's 1st web-series film 'Mirzapur: The Movie' sees Fazal return

Fazal hesitant then praises creators

Fazal admits he was unsure about joining at first, since filmmakers doubted the project. But he believed streaming could change Indian entertainment, and credits creators Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman for their real storytelling.

His Fukrey director suggested him for Guddu, a role that let him break out of the usual mold.

Now, Fazal calls Mirzapur a turning point in his career and is excited to see it hit the big screen.