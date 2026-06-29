India's copyright law excludes AI-made films and shows, experts warn
AI is quickly becoming a go-to tool for creating movies and shows in India, but there's a big problem: current copyright laws only protect works made by humans.
That means anything made by AI, like scripts or characters, can be copied or reused without much that anyone can do about it.
Studios adopt more human input
Legal and industry experts are raising red flags, saying this legal gap could lead to easy duplication and even exploitation of AI-made content.
As one expert put it, creators may find it difficult to enforce their rights or prevent unauthorized use.
Some studios are now trying creative workarounds, like adding more human input into AI projects. But overall, people in the industry want clear rules so that original ideas stay protected as technology keeps evolving.