India's CTV audience tripled since 2022 to 207 million viewers
India's connected TV scene is exploding, and it's not just the big cities making it happen.
According to a new report, there are now between 62 million and 65 million CTV households in India, reaching 207 million viewers.
Since 2022, the number of people tuning in has tripled, with folks spending nearly 3 hours a day watching.
Rural CTV audiences up 110%
Rural India is seeing the fastest growth: CTV audiences there jumped by an impressive 110%, while metros grew just 21%.
States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Rajasthan are at the forefront.
Even with all this new tech, old-school linear TV isn't out yet: about 68% of CTV viewers still watch regular TV too.
More than 80% watch CTV together
Most people aren't watching alone: more than 80% enjoy CTV with family or friends.
On average, each CTV household has 3.3 people sharing one screen.
Advertisers are being encouraged to rethink their strategies to keep up with how people actually watch together now.