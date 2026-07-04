India's entertainment sector to get $2.65B push in 2026

Netflix NFDC Zee expand screenwriting initiatives

Netflix just launched the NextGen India Writers's Program; if you have up to three years' writing experience, you can apply between July 1 and September 1, 2026, for mentorship and workshops from industry pros.

NFDC's Screenwriters's Lab will offer script guidance from international experts this year, while Zee's Writers Room (now in nine languages) keeps supporting writers across TV, film, and digital platforms.

It's all about building a stronger community of storytellers as demand for Indian content grows.