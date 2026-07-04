India's entertainment sector to get $2.65B push in 2026
India's entertainment world is getting a $2.65 billion push in 2026, with Netflix, Zee Entertainment, and NFDC running separate initiatives to discover and support fresh screenwriting talent.
The goal? More chances for creative minds to tell original stories that really connect with India's diverse audiences.
Netflix NFDC Zee expand screenwriting initiatives
Netflix just launched the NextGen India Writers's Program; if you have up to three years' writing experience, you can apply between July 1 and September 1, 2026, for mentorship and workshops from industry pros.
NFDC's Screenwriters's Lab will offer script guidance from international experts this year, while Zee's Writers Room (now in nine languages) keeps supporting writers across TV, film, and digital platforms.
It's all about building a stronger community of storytellers as demand for Indian content grows.