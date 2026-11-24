India's 'Gondhal' confirmed for 2027 Oscars Best International Feature race
India's Marathi thriller Gondhal is officially in the running for the 2027 Oscars, competing for Best International Feature Film.
The Academy made it official on Tuesday, putting Gondhal among 104 films worldwide hoping for a nomination.
Deshmukh and Kadam star in 'Gondhal'
Set during a traditional Gondhal ritual in rural Maharashtra, the film dives into themes of love, betrayal, and survival. Ishita Deshmukh stars as Suman alongside Kishor Kadam.
Gondhal will be up against entries like France's Minotaur and Japan's All of a Sudden.
Key dates: shortlist drops December 15, 2026, final nominations on January 21, 2027, and the Oscars ceremony happens March 14, 2027.