'India's Got Latent' contestant Jha's 'man hater' joke sparks backlash
Entertainment
India's Got Latent Season 2 just got heated after contestant Sakshi Jha called herself a "man hater" and cracked jokes about men and beating her husband.
Some viewers and judges, like Raghu Ram, weren't impressed and questioned her take on feminism.
The episode sparked plenty of online backlash.
Raina defends Jha, NEET-UG joke divides
Comedian Samay Raina stepped in to defend Jha, asking critics to chill out and reminding everyone that the show is about sharing real experiences.
He also asked people to be kind and to keep criticism within limits.
Later, Raina's mock clinic segment, where he joked about the NEET-UG paper leak, got mixed reactions from both judges (like Vishal Dadlani) and the audience.