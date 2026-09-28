'India's Got Latent' Sami jokes about Kulshreshth's Khurrana comparison
Entertainment
On India's Got Latent Season two, singer Adnan Sami had everyone laughing when YouTuber Aditya Kulshreshth compared him to Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie character, a Pakistani spy in India with amnesia.
Sami playfully responded, saying they should get "rights" before using his story like that.
Sami's journey mirrors lost identity
Sami's own journey, from moving to India in 2001 to finally becoming a citizen in 2016, mirrors the film's theme of lost identity.
The episode also featured Rajat Sood and Suhani Shah and gave a shoutout to Udta Teer, which hits theaters on October 9, 2026.