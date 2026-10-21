India's I&B Ministry warns channels: follow programme code, caution AI
India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting just sent a strong reminder to TV channels: follow the Programme Code or face action.
The ministry urged caution while using artificial intelligence, or AI, stressing that technology should only help, not replace real news accuracy and authenticity.
I&B Ministry issues reporting guidelines
The MIB flagged instances of similar news and visuals broadcast on multiple channels on similar topics.
Channels have been told to avoid live coverage of anti-terror operations, be careful with language such as muting or disclaimers, and stick to facts during disaster reporting, such as time-stamping visuals and using official maps.
Plus, they reminded everyone never to reveal details about victims of sexual offenses.
Basically, it's all about keeping newsrooms responsible and content trustworthy.