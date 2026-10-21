India's I&B Ministry warns channels: follow programme code, caution AI

The MIB flagged instances of similar news and visuals broadcast on multiple channels on similar topics.

Channels have been told to avoid live coverage of anti-terror operations, be careful with language such as muting or disclaimers, and stick to facts during disaster reporting, such as time-stamping visuals and using official maps.

Plus, they reminded everyone never to reveal details about victims of sexual offenses.

Basically, it's all about keeping newsrooms responsible and content trustworthy.