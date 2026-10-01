India's TV industry urges TRAI to rethink new tariff order

India's TV industry wants the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or TRAI, to rethink its 2019 New Tariff Order (NTO).

While the NTO aimed to give viewers more control and clearer pricing by letting them pick channels, it has ended up pushing many toward streaming apps because of its rigid pricing.

Industry leaders say higher prices under the regime, along with limited content innovation, have contributed to viewers moving from linear TV to digital platforms.