India's TV industry urges TRAI to rethink new tariff order
India's TV industry wants the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or TRAI, to rethink its 2019 New Tariff Order (NTO).
While the NTO aimed to give viewers more control and clearer pricing by letting them pick channels, it has ended up pushing many toward streaming apps because of its rigid pricing.
Industry leaders say higher prices under the regime, along with limited content innovation, have contributed to viewers moving from linear TV to digital platforms.
Airtel, Zee Jiostar seek flexible rules
Top executives from Airtel, Zee, and JioStar are calling for simpler, more flexible rules that can keep up with new technology and changing viewer habits.
They point out that streaming platforms have far fewer restrictions than TV channels.
The industry wants TRAI to allow more freedom in how channels are priced and bundled, so both creators and viewers benefit as media keep moving online.