Over 120 Indian filmmakers unite to form Independent Filmmakers Association
What's the story
Over 120 Indian filmmakers and producers have come together to form the Independent Filmmakers Association of India (IFAI), a not-for-profit collective. The aim is to enhance theatrical access, distribution channels, and streaming visibility for independent cinema in India, reported Variety. The announcement was made at the Cannes Film Festival by actor-producer Anshuman Jha and filmmaker Devashish Makhija.
Inspiration
'Agra's theatrical struggles triggered this idea
The formation of IFAI was partly inspired by the theatrical challenges faced by director Kanu Behl's Agra in late 2025. Despite premiering at Cannes in 2023 and receiving critical acclaim, the film had limited screenings and support. According to the founding members in a joint statement, "We realized that independent films in India are surviving not because of the system, but often in spite of it."
Objectives
IFAI will have various dedicated groups
IFAI will be a democratic, member-driven organization with dedicated groups focusing on advocacy, exhibition, distribution, public policy, mentorship, and audience development. The founding members said in a joint statement that they needed "a collective voice" to address these issues. "What started as a small WhatsApp conversation between a handful of filmmakers organically grew into a larger movement," they added.
Initiatives
Workshops, mentorship programs for emerging talent
IFAI will also conduct workshops, mentorship programs, and community initiatives for emerging talent. The body is open to directors and producers at all career stages. Jha said, "The idea is to create an ecosystem where independent filmmakers don't feel isolated while making deeply personal cinema." "Beyond creating films, we hope to share resources, knowledge, collective experience around marketing, distribution, and audience-building, because independent cinema in India can only grow stronger if filmmakers grow together."
Impact
Founding members on the importance of IFAI
The formation of IFAI is a major step for India's indie film community as it faces shrinking theatrical windows and a cautious streaming environment. Behl said, "Independent cinema is where new voices, new forms, and uncomfortable truths emerge first." "We need to nurture and protect that space, for the next generation of cinematic experimentation and expression." Other founding members include directors Arati Kadav, Alankrita Shrivastava, Bauddhayan Mukherji, Harsh Agarwal, Honey Trehan, Parth Saurabh, and Sudhanshu Saria, among others.