Indira Lankesh, author and Mayur Silks and Textiles founder, dies

Author of 'Hulimavu Mattu Nanu'

Born in Shivamogga in 1943, Indira supported her husband, acclaimed Kannada writer P. Lankesh, by starting out selling sarees before building her own successful textile business.

Even after losing her daughter Gauri Lankesh in 2017 and facing cancer herself, she stayed passionate about books and writing.

Her memoir Hulimavu Mattu Nanu is still celebrated.