Indonesian remake of 'Drishyam' titled 'Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita...' Entertainment May 22, 2026

The hit crime thriller Drishyam is getting a fresh remake in Indonesia as Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita... (Dad, I Want to Tell You...).

Set for release on August 20, 2026, the film keeps the original's suspenseful story of a dad protecting his family but adds local flavor for Indonesian audiences.

After versions in Hindi, Chinese, and Sinhala, this one aims to keep fans hooked.