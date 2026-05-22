Indonesian remake of 'Drishyam' titled 'Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita...'
The hit crime thriller Drishyam is getting a fresh remake in Indonesia as Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita... (Dad, I Want to Tell You...).
Set for release on August 20, 2026, the film keeps the original's suspenseful story of a dad protecting his family but adds local flavor for Indonesian audiences.
After versions in Hindi, Chinese, and Sinhala, this one aims to keep fans hooked.
Bastian and Timothy lead 'Drishyam' remake
Real-life couple Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy lead the cast: Bastian plays the caring father caught up in trouble, while Timothy steps into the role of investigating officer.
Directed by Danial Rifki (a pro at thrillers), filming is already done.
Producers say they're excited about bringing Drishyam's universal appeal and strong chemistry between the stars to Indonesian viewers.