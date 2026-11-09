Indore bans singer Dosanjh performing 4 songs citing lyrics concerns
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh won't be allowed to perform four of his big songs (Patiala Peg, Jatt Fire Karda, 5 Tara Theke, and Jeb Vicho Feem) at his upcoming Indore show.
Local officials say the lyrics could encourage alcohol use and violence, especially among young fans.
Complaint cites court order, child safety
The move follows a complaint citing a court order against live performances of songs that glorify alcohol or violence.
Officials are also keeping an eye on things like children being invited on stage or props that might send the wrong message.
The goal: keep the concert fun but safe for children above the age of five.