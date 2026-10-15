Indus Creed founding member Tinaikar passes away aged 62
Entertainment
Mahesh Tinaikar, founding member of the legendary Indian rock bands Rock Machine and Indus Creed, has passed away at 62 after suffering a heart attack while undergoing an endoscopy at a Borivali hospital two weeks ago.
His loss is being felt deeply across the Indian music community.
Tinaikar funeral Friday, rock legacy remembered
Tinaikar's funeral will be held Friday at Banganga Crematorium, as friends and fans pay tribute to his legacy.
Starting with Rock Machine in 1984 (later Indus Creed), he helped shape India's rock scene with albums like Rock N' Roll Renegade and The Second Coming.
Though he didn't come from a musical family, his passion, sparked by bands like Deep Purple, made him an inspiration to many young guitarists over the years.