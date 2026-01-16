Influencer hits Khushi Mukherjee with ₹100cr defamation suit over Suryakumar Yadav claim
Influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a massive ₹100 crore defamation case against actress Khushi Mukherjee after she said Indian T20I cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav "used to message her a lot."
Mukherjee, when asked about cricketers she liked, named Yadav but denied any romantic involvement or ongoing chats.
Who's involved and what's the backstory?
Khushi Mukherjee, known for films like Heart Attack and TV's Stranger, has 1.5 million Instagram followers.
After her comments went viral, she told NDTV her words were exaggerated and taken out of context, and even claimed her Instagram was hacked.
On the other side is Faizan Ansari—a Mumbai-based influencer with over 2 million followers—who wants an FIR registered against her and is pushing for her arrest.
Why does this matter?
Ansari says he's standing up for Suryakumar Yadav's reputation and has called for public support.
He said he would "publicly accept his mistake" if Mukherjee proved her allegations and urged every city and citizen to support Suryakumar Yadav, saying "we will not allow this to happen."
The story highlights how quickly social media claims can spiral—and how reputations are on the line in today's digital world.